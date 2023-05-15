Palestinian FM demands ICC to issue arrest warrant against Ben Gvir

Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir.

This came because of his recent statements calling for more killings and assassinations in the West Bank and for launching a military operation similar to what happened in the Gaza Strip.

The fighting continued for five days and stopped before midnight on Saturday with a truce brokered by Egypt.

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to declare a clear and explicit position on Ben Gvir’s statements by boycotting him and prosecuting him.

It also condemned his statements —as a “license to kill Palestinians”.

The Palestinian ministry also accused him of calling for unjustified military escalation and deepening ethnic cleansing in the West Bank.

Ben Gvir was quoted as saying, “I discussed in the operation – referring to Gaza – the next request for assassinations in the West Bank.”

He continued, “What happened in the operation is good and important, but we cannot enter into a period of containment and calm. The next operation must be in the West Bank. Quite a few terrorists get out from there, and therefore, the next requirement is targeted killing there as well.”

The ministry called on the international community to take a firm and frank stand against Ben Gvir and called on the International Criminal Court to issue a subpoena and an arrest warrant against him.