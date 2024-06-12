Palestinian guests of King Salman arrive in Makkah to perform Haj

At least 500 Palestinian pilgrims on Wednesday, June 12, arrived in Makkah as guests of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to perform Haj this year, which is set to begin on Friday, June 14.

The pilgrims expressed gratitude to the Kingdom’s government for their support of the Palestinian cause and for allowing them to perform Haj through the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj, Umrah, and Visit, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On Thursday, June 13, Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance is set to welcome 2,000 more Palestinian pilgrims under the program.

Earlier on Wednesday, families of conjoined twins, who were separated in Saudi Arabia, were welcomed in Makkah after arriving to perform Haj.

The families expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their unwavering kindness, including successful twin separation and hosting them for Haj.

It is noteworthy that this year, the program is hosting 3,322 pilgrims from 88 countries around the world.