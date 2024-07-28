Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda nominated for Emmy Award

A Palestinian journalist and filmmaker, Bisan Owda has been nominated for a prestigious News and Documentary Emmy Award for her poignant storytelling and reporting from war-torn Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Owda working with AJ+ on the series It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive, portraying the realities in Gaza that have garnered more than 40 million views across various platforms.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) revealed the nominations for The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Saturday, July 27.

The awards will be presented in two ceremonies first will be the “News Categories” on Wednesday, September 25t, 2024 at7:30 p.m. EDT. And second will be “Documentary Categories” on Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Further, the winners of the News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be reportedly announced at the end of September 2024.

The ceremonies will take place live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City and will be streamed on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo.

The Emmy Awards recognize excellence within various areas of television and emerging media.

“It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive” series brings light on the daily struggles of Gazans who have been victims of Israeli aggression amidst the violence that erupted on October 7 2023.

Her unique approach combines personal narratives with broader social issues making her a powerful voice in contemporary journalism.

Earlier in June, Owda, a Cultural Vlogger was honoured with the Peabody Award for the same series, which she accepted from a Palestinian refugee camp.