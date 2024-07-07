Israel kills five Palestinian journalists in Gaza over 24 hours

At least five journalists were among the dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

The journalists were identified as:

Amjad Al-Jahjouh – the Palestine Media Agency – killed in Nuseirat

Wafa Abu Dabaan – the Islamic University Radio in Gaza – killed in Nuseirat

Rizq Abu Shakian – the Palestine Media Agency – killed in Nuseirat

Saadi Madoukh – Deep Shot Media Production Company – killed in Gaza City

Ahmed Sukkar – Deep Shot Media Production Company – killed in Gaza City

This brings the number of journalists killed since October 7, 2023, to 158.

More than once, the Gaza government media office and human rights organizations have alleged that the Israeli forces has been targeting Palestinian journalists since the start of the war in Gaza to prevent them from reporting its “crimes” in the region.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving at least 38,098 deaths and over 87,700 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution requesting a ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has accused Israel of genocide and ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge.