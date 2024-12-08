Palestinian-made Nativity scene at Vatican drapes baby Jesus in Kaffiyeh

It has been crafted by Palestinian artisans from Bethlehem.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 8th December 2024 6:24 pm IST
Baby Jesus draped in Kaffiyeh at Vatican
Baby Jesus draped in Kaffiyeh at Vatican

Pope Francis unveiled the Nativity Scene at the Paul VI Audience Hall on Saturday, December 7 featuring a baby Jesus draped in Kaffiyeh.

Named “Nativity of Bethlehem 2024”, the three-metre tall main structure, built out of olive wood, depicts the birth of Jesus Christ. It has been crafted by Palestinian artisans from Bethlehem.

It depicts various scenes of nativity and the “Star of Bethlehem”.

Pope Francis highlighted the significance of a Nativity scene featuring Baby Jesus in a Kaffiyeh, emphasizing its reminder of the suffering endured by people in the Holy Land and other war-torn regions. Condemning the arms industry that profits from conflict and death, he declared, “Enough with wars, enough of violence!”

Also Read
Syrian Prez Assad leaves Damascus as rebels advance towards capital: Reports

He had visited Palestine in 2014. In November 2024, Pope Francis sharply criticized Israel’s military actions over the Palestinian people, saying “What is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide”.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 8th December 2024 6:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button