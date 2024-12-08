Palestinian-made Nativity scene at Vatican drapes baby Jesus in Kaffiyeh

Pope Francis unveiled the Nativity Scene at the Paul VI Audience Hall on Saturday, December 7 featuring a baby Jesus draped in Kaffiyeh.

Named “Nativity of Bethlehem 2024”, the three-metre tall main structure, built out of olive wood, depicts the birth of Jesus Christ. It has been crafted by Palestinian artisans from Bethlehem.

It depicts various scenes of nativity and the “Star of Bethlehem”.

“The baby is in the grotto, with his mother, Mary



The two faces are crying,



Crying for those rendered homeless



For the children without a home” https://t.co/jJp4eK7HYj — Palestine in the UK (@PalMissionUK) December 8, 2024

Pope Francis highlighted the significance of a Nativity scene featuring Baby Jesus in a Kaffiyeh, emphasizing its reminder of the suffering endured by people in the Holy Land and other war-torn regions. Condemning the arms industry that profits from conflict and death, he declared, “Enough with wars, enough of violence!”

Also Read Syrian Prez Assad leaves Damascus as rebels advance towards capital: Reports

He had visited Palestine in 2014. In November 2024, Pope Francis sharply criticized Israel’s military actions over the Palestinian people, saying “What is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide”.