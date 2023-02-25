Palestinian nurse discovers his father’s body while treating injured patients

A Palestinian nurse treating patients injured in the deadly Israeli military raid on the city of Nablus on Wednesday was shocked when he announced the death of a man, only to later discover it was his father, local media reported.

“This is my father!” nurse Elias al-Ashqar yelled inside the emergency room of Al-Najah Hospital in Nablus, in a harrowing moment captured on video.

As per media reports, when Elias rushed to the emergency room and tried to resuscitate two of the injured without looking at their faces.

إلياس الأشقر ممرّض في نابلس ركض مع زميله لمحاولة إنقاذ مصابين برصاص الاحتلال، وشرعا بإنعاش مسنّ مصاب دون النظر في وجهه، وعندما أعلن طبيب عن ارتقائه، فكشف إلياس عن وجه المُسّن وصرح: هذا أبوي هذا أبوي pic.twitter.com/MDevjicE2O — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) February 22, 2023

“When all attempts failed and the time of death was announced, Elias looked at the man’s face and yelled out my name at the top of his lungs: Aswad, this is my father!” Ahmed al-Aswad, the chief of the cardiac intensive care and Ashqar’s close friend, told Middle East Eye.

Sixty-five-year-old Abdelhadi al-Ashqar was returning from prayer in Nablus when he was caught up in the Israeli raid, AFP reported.

Abdelhadi was one of eleven Palestinians killed, most of them civilians. More than 100 others were injured.

For several months the occupation army has been pursuing the Palestinian armed group “The Lions’ Den”, which is based in the old city of Nablus.