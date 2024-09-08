Palestinian photographer wins Visa d’Or News award for covering Gaza conflict

Palestinian photographer Mahmud Hams has been honored with the prestigious Visa d’Or News prize for his outstanding and impactful coverage of the conflict in Gaza. His work has drawn global attention to the humanitarian crisis and violence faced by Palestinians, highlighting the severe consequences of the ongoing conflict.

Hams, 44, received the award on Saturday, September 7 for his commitment to documenting the harsh realities faced by civilians in war-torn areas in Palestine amidst the violence that erupted following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hams working with Agence France-Presse (AFP) since 2003, started daily reporting in the Gaza Strip and has also travelled to other war-ravaged regions of Libya and Egypt.

His work during the ongoing conflict has been marked by significant challenges, including the targeting of journalists. In a statement, Hams described the conditions as ‘This war is unlike any other,’ adding, ‘My colleagues and I have faced incredibly difficult conditions, with no red line and no shield for anybody.'”

In the statement Hams said, “I grew up in Gaza and, in 23 years of photojournalism, I have seen every war and conflict here, but this war is different. Many journalists have been killed and wounded. I have also lost friends and loved ones. We fought to keep our families safe. I hope our photos show the world that this war, and the suffering, must stop.”

The AFP deputy news director, Eric Baradat, applauded Hams’ efforts by highlighting the tough times Hams and his colleagues go through.

“They give their best and in most cases their efforts are unimaginable. Their work hallows the history,” said Baradat.

In 2018, the Gaza-based Journalist was awarded the photography prize at the 25th Bayeux-Calvados War Correspondents Prize for the photograph of the paralysed protester during the Great March of Return.