Palestinian PM warns of escalating actions in West Bank

Ramallah: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has warned of Israeli settlers’ escalating actions against the Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank.

During the weekly cabinet meeting held in Tubas district near the Jordan Valley, the Prime Minister told the cabinet members that the Palestinian government condemns the seizure of farms by hundreds of Israeli settlers in northern West Bank and their act of putting signs on the roads prohibiting farmers from reaching their lands, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Tubas and the Jordan Valley areas witness gradual annihilation of the West Bank. Israel continues to destroy the Palestinian land, plow it with tanks and heavy military vehicles, and destroy all elements of Palestinian steadfastness,” he said.

Ishtaye added that the Israeli authorities “are expelling the Palestinians from their living places under the pretext of military training and prevent them from returning to their homes”.

Direct peace talks between Israel and the Palestine stopped in 2014 following deep disputes on Israeli settlements and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled them ever since.