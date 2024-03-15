Palestinian President Abbas appoints Mohammad Mustafa as new PM

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appointed economist and former senior government official, Mohammad Mustafa, as the new Prime Minister, his office said, according to a report in The Times of Israel.

The decision is seen as part of an effort by Mahmoud Abbas to reform Palestine, creating a technocratic government in the West Bank that will be better prepared to govern Gaza as well after the conflict between Israel and Hamas ends, the report noted.

Mohammad Mustafa (69) will have several weeks to appoint his cabinet. During the process, outgoing Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh will remain at the helm, The Times of Israel reported, citing a Palestinian official, a senior European diplomat and a US official.

In recent weeks, Mustafa has been holding discussions with prospective cabinet members and members are expected to be technocrats unaffiliated with Abbas’s Fatah party.

Mustafa holds a doctorate in economics from George Washington University and has worked at the World Bank for 15 years. He is a longtime confidant of Mahmoud Abbas and has served as Palestine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister and Abbas’s economic adviser, The Times of Israel reported.

He has been part of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation since 2022 and has worked as Palestine Investment Fund’s chairman since 2005.

Earlier, in February, outgoing PM Mohammad Shtayyeh announced his resignation.

“I would like to inform the honourable council and our great people that I placed the government’s resignation at the disposal of Mr President [Mahmoud Abbas], last Tuesday, and today I submit it in writing,” Shtayyeh said in a post on Facebook, according to CNN.