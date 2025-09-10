Palestinians flee Gaza City in panic as Israel orders full evacuation

The evacuation order marks the beginning of an expanded ground offensive aimed at capturing Hamas’s final strongholds.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th September 2025 6:02 pm IST
A group of Palestinians, including children, flee Gaza City on a horse-drawn cart loaded with belongings, alongside a car, amid an evacuation order.
Palestinians flee Gaza City on a horse-drawn cart loaded with belongings amid evacuation order. Photo: Reuters

Thousands of Palestinians were seen fleeing Gaza City in panic on Tuesday, September 9, after Israel’s military ordered a full evacuation of the territory’s largest urban centre.

Families scrambled to collect their belongings, packing into cars, trucks, and animal-drawn carts. Long convoys stretched south along the coastal highway, while some carried children on foot through rubble-filled streets.

Displaced cancer patient Bajess al-Khaldi told Reuters,“There’s no place left. We’ve become completely trapped. They either want to push us out of the Gaza Strip or move us to another place, but there’s nowhere left. Even we, in the camp for cancer patients, can’t find any place in the south.”

MS Teachers

The evacuation order, affecting nearly one million residents, marks the beginning of an expanded ground offensive aimed at capturing Hamas’s final strongholds.

Leaflets were dropped from aircraft and messages shared online warned civilians that staying would be “extremely dangerous.”

Person holds Israeli evacuation leaflet with map in Gaza City near closed shops. Photo: X

In an Arabic-language post on X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said forces were “insistent on finishing Hamas and will act in Gaza City with great force.” He urged residents to move immediately to al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian zone on the southern coast.

The military directed civilians to al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian zone on the southern coast.

The United Nations cautioned that the mass uprooting of civilians risks worsening the humanitarian disaster. Gaza’s health ministry reports more than 64,600 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, with almost the entire population displaced and vast areas of the enclave reduced to ruins.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th September 2025 6:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button