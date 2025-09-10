Second drone attack on Gaza-bound flotilla boat in Tunisia

Tunis: The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) reported on Wednesday, September 10, that a second of its Gaza-bound vessels, the Alma, was targeted in a suspected drone attack while docked in Tunisian waters — less than 24 hours after a separate strike on another flotilla ship.

The Alma, sailing under a British flag, sustained fire damage on its top deck. The blaze was extinguished, and all passengers and crew were reported safe, according to a statement issued by the organisers.

“This marks the second such attack in two days,” the GSF said. “These repeat attacks come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, and are an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission. The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred.”

Photos released by the flotilla show charred debris alleged to be remnants of the explosive device, while CCTV footage captures flames breaking out on the vessel.

Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, reacted to the incident in a post on social media, describing it as a “second attack on the flotilla in two days.” She cited video evidence and referred to expert assessments suggesting that the device may have been an incendiary grenade wrapped in plastic materials dipped in fuel.

The latest strike follows Tuesday’s reported drone attack on the Family Boat, a Portuguese-flagged vessel, which also caught fire in Tunisian waters.

Both incidents are under investigation. Tunisian authorities have yet to confirm the strikes.

The flotilla — the largest civilian convoy ever assembled — departed from Barcelona on August 31 with activists and civilians from more than 40 countries. Its mission is to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.