Palghar court acquits two in 25-year-old attempted dacoity case

Palghar: A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has acquitted two persons in an alleged attempted dacoity case registered over 25 years ago, citing lack of evidence.

A copy of the acquittal order, dated October 15 and passed by Additional Sessions Judge H A S Mulla, was made available on Tuesday.

According to court papers, a patrol team from Manikpur police station in the Vasai area intercepted a tempo in April 2000 after receiving inputs about five to six persons planning to commit dacoity.

Also Read Supreme Court to hear Sonam Wangchuk’s detention case on Wednesday

The team nabbed one occupant, identified as Sunil, alias Kanhyaa Sakharam Agrawal, while the others in the vehicle managed to escape. Police recovered a knife, cash and other tools from the tempo, the prosecution told the court.

A chargesheet was subsequently filed against Agrawal, Nadasingh Nagarsingh, who has since died, and Mandirsingh Nagarsingh and a few more individuals.

The court said that two persons remained untraced despite all efforts and proclamations. The case against Nadasingh was abated after his death, leaving only Agrawal and Mandirsingh to stand trial.

However, the judge held that the prosecution’s evidence was insufficient to establish their guilt, particularly the intent to commit dacoity.

“Merely because the weapons were there with the accused persons, one cannot conclusively say that they were for the purpose of nothing but to commit robbery,” it said, acquitting the accused.