‘Panauti ne hara diya:’ Rahul takes veiled dig at PM after WC defeat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Jalore, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, November 21, spoke about the Indian cricket team’s loss against Australia in the recently concluded ICC World Cup finals.

While he was speaking to the crowd, Rahul spoke about Panauti (bad omen), one of the most trending words on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) soon after the match.

“Ache bhale hamare ladke waha pe World Cup jeet jaate, par panauti ne harwa diya. (our boys were almost winning the World Cup, but the ‘bad omen’ made them lose),” Rahul said taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He did not stop there. He also teased mainstream media. “TV wale yeh nahi kahenge, magar janta jaanthi hai (Mainstream TV news channels will not show this but the public knows),” he said.

The Congress released its poll manifesto – Jan Ghishna Patra – for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election scheduled to take place on November 25. The party has promised to conduct a caste census in Rajasthan if voted back to power.

The grand old party is currently in power in the state with Ashok Gehlot as its chief minister.