Pancha Kattu Dosa in Nizampet gets notice over poor food safety

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection at Pancha Kattu Dosa in Nizampet on Saturday, June 20, revealed several violations, like a greasy chimney, broken tiles in the work areas and a slippery floor.

Prepared junnu (milk pudding) and nannari syrup (herbal concentrate) were stored without labels or date markings, and raw materials were stored directly on the floor. Medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports were not available, officials said.

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On the other hand, working surfaces were clean and well-maintained, and the place had no pest infestation. Food handlers were also wearing hairnets, gloves and aprons.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has issued an improvement notice to the establishment and instructed the staff to improve housekeeping, storage practices, and documentation.