Unsafe cooking oil, pungent smell found at KFC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection at a Hyderabad KFC outlet in Nizampet on Saturday, June 20, uncovered several food safety violations, like unsafe cooking oil, a pungent smell in the kitchen and raw chicken stored without labelling.

Officials also noted that food items lacked preparation and had improper labels; vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were stored without proper segregation; and the marination and frying sections required improved housekeeping.

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Temperature monitoring records for chillers and freezers were not available.

On the positive side, food handlers were wearing hairnets, gloves and aprons, and no pest infestation was found at the establishment. Medical fitness, pest control, and water testing records were available.

An improvement notice has been issued to the establishment by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and staff have been asked to strengthen food storage, labelling, segregation, oil monitoring, and record maintenance practices.