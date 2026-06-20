Hyderabad ranks lowest food hygiene standards among major cities

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Hyderabad ranked lowest among metropolitan cities across India in maintaining food hygiene ratings, according to data from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The data showed that 361 eateries alone have secured food safety certificates in the southern city, accounting for less than 2 per cent of the licensed restaurants, Times of India reported.

Although the total number of food establishments reaches 75,000 in Hyderabad, only 25,000 places are licensed.

Officials of the food safety department attributed the poor performance to a lack of interest among the hotel or restaurant owners. “During our inspections, we encourage hotel owners to obtain hygiene ratings,” said a senior official from the food safety wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Also Read Broken tiles, lizard droppings found at Seven Sisters restaurant

“While the response has been limited, we have intensified Food Safety Training and Certification programmes to strengthen hygiene practices and improve overall food safety,” he was quoted by TOI.

Introduced by the FSSAI, the hygiene rating tool evaluates establishments on food handling practices, cleanliness, storage conditions, and overall compliance with standards.

Wider participation can result in better food standards

Eateries hitting the target benchmarks are given ratings from one to five stars, often displayed for public information. Authorities believe that wider participation could elevate food safety standards and improve consumer confidence in such places. However, without a strict mandate, the program has generated little interest among operators.

Despite the National Restaurant Association of India in 2024 announcing that it would promote hygiene ratings, raise awareness about food safety regulations and conduct hygiene inspections, the effort failed to gain traction.

Also Read Hyderabad: Kondapur biryani outlet scores 92 pc in food safety

“We have recently recommended to the GHMC commissioner the formation of area-wise monitoring committees comprising representatives from the NRAI, food safety officials and members of the public,” said T Sampat, an NRAI member.

“These committees can visit eateries that have not obtained hygiene ratings and identify establishments that are failing to maintain hygiene standards,” he said, adding that the government should implement policies to protect consumers from contaminated food.