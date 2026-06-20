Broken tiles, lizard droppings found at Seven Sisters restaurant

Hyderabad: Broken tiles, lizard droppings, and inadequate shelf cleaning were found at the Seven Sisters restaurant, Hitex branch, during a food safety raid by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation.

As part of continuous food safety monitoring, the CMC on Saturday, June 20, issued an improvement notice to the restaurant, scoring the outlet 71 out of 98, or 78 per cent in hygiene assessment. They were directed to strengthen storage, labelling, sanitation, and housekeeping practices.

No major pest infestation

The inspectors noted that the food handlers inside the eatery were well-covered with hairnets, gloves and aprons, while records of medical fitness, pest control, and water testing were available. The authorities found there was proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items and no storage of expired products. “No major pest infestation observed,” the corporation confirmed.

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However, the team flagged the failure to discard prepared food items within the prescribed period. Meat was not labelled accurately, the officials observed, adding that some dishes of prepared food were kept open near drainage areas without adequate covering.

Broken tiles, lizard droppings, and inadequate shelf cleaning were found at the Seven Sisters restaurant in Hitex as part of the continuous food safety monitoring across Cyberabad.



The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday, June 20, issued an improvement notice to the… pic.twitter.com/I82l16czoC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 20, 2026

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The CMC officials also raised concerns over broken tiles and slippery flooring in the kitchen, which can lead to a safety hazard. They noted that hot water sanitation practices were not being followed and found lizard droppings in the store room, indicating a lack of shelf cleaning.