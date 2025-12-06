Panchayat secretary nabbed for corruption in Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: The Panchayat secretary of Kannepalli village in Mancherial district was nabbed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, December 5, for his alleged corruption in dispensing Indiramma housing funds.

According to the ACB officials, the accused officer Gorlapalli Raj Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant to take photographs of their house being constructed under the government scheme.

This was required for updating the stage-wise process in the housing app, which would then allow Rs 1.4 lakh to be sanctioned to the complainants.

In a different case, the deputy Tahsildar of Nalgonda’s Chandur mandal was arrested by ACB on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The officer, identified as Chandra Shekar, demanded a bribe to hand over the mutation proceedings and other relevant documents to the complainant for his father’s land.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

