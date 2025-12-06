Telangana ACB nabs Hanamkonda additional collector, two others for bribery

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, December 5, arrested Hanamkonda additional collector A Venkat Reddy and two others in a case of bribery.

According to ACB deputy superintendent of police Sambaiah, in November, the correspondent of Creative Model School at Kothur Jenda area in Hanamkonda submitted an application for renewal of the school to Venkat Reddy, who is also the in-charge district education officer.

The Hanamkonda mandal education officer submitted a report regarding the application. As the renewal of the school was delayed, the correspondent visited the DEO office and contacted the educational departments’ junior assistant, Kanneboina Manoj, and senior assistant, Mohammed Ghousuddin.

Manoj and Mohiuddin told the correspondent that Rs 1 lakh should be paid to the in-charge DEO for the renewal of the school. The school correspondent contacted the in-charge DEO twice in the presence of the above clerks, asking him to reduce the amount, and he was told to pay Rs 60,000.

The ACB officials caught Manoj when he was receiving the amount from the correspondent at the backside of the Hanamkonda collectorate. Venkat Reddy was booked in a disproportionate assets case in 2008 in Nalgonda and faced corruption charges in the ring road land acquisition when he was Jangaon RDO in the past, Sambaiah said.

ACB inspectors S Raju and L Raju, along with Khammam Inspectors, took part in the raid. The accused official and the clerks would be produced before the ACB court in Warangal on Saturday, he added.