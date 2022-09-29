Panchkula municipal body bans pitbull, rottweiler dog breeds as pets

Chandigarh: With cases of dog attacks reported from “many places”, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has banned the “ferocious” pitbull and rottweiler breeds of dogs as pets within the city limits, officials said on Thursday.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the MC House on Thursday, Mayor Kulbushan Goyal told reporters in Panchkula.

He said there were 24 agenda points before the meeting and all were passed by the House.

“As far as the issue pertaining to dogs was concerned, those pet owners who do not get their dogs registered will be fined Rs 2,000. Besides, two ferocious dog breeds have been banned in the city. Pitbull and rottweiler breeds have also been banned in many other cities and in Panchkula too they have been banned,” the Mayor said.

He said there have been cases of dog attacks especially by these dog breeds at many places, and that people were bothered about this.