Panic among locals as unidentified animal attack dogs, calf in Shamshabad

Mir Alamgir | Published: 23rd June 2024 10:01 pm IST
Hyderbad: Tension gripped Ghansmiyaguda village in Shamshabad mandal on Sunday after a few dogs and calf were attacked by a wild animal suspected by villagers to be a leopard.

The stray dogs and calf suffered bite injuries in an agriculture field located close the village triggering panic among local residents who then alerted forest officials.

A team of forest officials reached the spot and checked the area for pug marks of a leopard.

The officials suspect it could have been either be a hyena or a large dog breed. “Leopards generally attack on the neck of the victims but here the stray dogs and the calf suffered stomach injuries,” a forest official said.

Officials said patrolling will be intensified and if needed, camera traps will be installed in the area.

It may be recalled that last month, a leopard had strayed on to the Shamshabad airport premise.

Five cages were set up to trap the leopard and after four days, it was captured. After the veterinary team at the Nehru Zoo Park examined the leopard’s health, it was shifted to Amrabad and released into the reserve.

