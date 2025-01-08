Panic in 3 villages of Maha as mass hair loss makes residents bald

Hyderabad: Residents of the villages of Borgaon, Kalwad, and Hingna in the Shegaon tehsil of Buldhana district, Maharashtra, have recently experienced a troubling phenomenon of mass hair loss, affecting at least 30 individuals within just a week.

Reports indicate that both men and women are developing bald spots rapidly, with tufts of hair falling out even with a gentle tug. This alarming situation has caused widespread panic among the residents and prompted a visit from health officials.

Health authorities suspect that the cause may be linked to fertilizer-induced pollution in the local water supply. In response to the crisis, samples of water, as well as hair and skin from affected individuals, have been collected for testing.

Currently, 30 people are confirmed to have experienced significant hair loss, but health officials fear that this number may rise as investigations continue. They have advised residents to take precautions to care for their hair during this unsettling time.

Dr. Deepali Rahekar, the Shegaon health officer, has assured the public that those affected are receiving treatment and that efforts are being made to determine the exact cause of this sudden and severe hair loss.