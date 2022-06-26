Pankaj Tripathi: If there was no OTT, I wouldn’t have any reach

Mumbai: From playing Kaleen Bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur’ to the power hungry Godman Guruji in ‘Sacred Games’ and the cheeky lawyer Madhav Mishra in ‘Criminal Justice’, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi credits his growth and popularity to the digital space.

What if there was no OTT?

In a conversation with IANS, Pankaj Tripathi said: “If there was no OTT, then there would have been a fight still going on with me. I wouldn’t have got any reach. OTT only gave me space because there is importance of content and stories and not actors that much.”

He credits his popularity to the web space.

“Whatever I am, it is because of my stories and the characters that I have played. I am a very small person but my characters and stories are very big… The growth that I have had is all because of OTT,” Pankaj Tripathi added.

Pankaj Tripathi’s latest release is ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’, which hit the big screen on June 24. He will next be seen in ‘Fukrey 3’.