Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatents attack on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Khalistani separatist leader Gurpanwant Singh Pannu has issued a direct threat in a new video warning of potential attacks on Hindu temples including the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, on November 16 and 17.

In a video statement, Pannun said, “We will shake the foundations of Ayodhya, birthplace of the violent Hindutva ideology.”

The video was released by the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit. It shows footages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praying in the Ram Temple during its inauguration in January this year.

Furthermore, Pannun has warned Indians living in Canada to refrain from Khalistani attacks on Hindu temples.

This is not the first time Pannun has issued dangerous warnings. Last month, Pannun released a video cautioning Indians not to fly Air India between November 1 and 9. The period coincided with the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide.

In July 2020, Pannun was declared a terrorist by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Multiple warrants have been issued in his name. Pannun holds dual citizenship in the United States and Canada.

There has been a surge of Khalistani attacks on Hindus residing in Canada. Acts of vandalism, hate graffiti on temple walls, and public threats have increased significantly against the community.

Last week, clashes were reported between Khalistani elements and Hindu community in Brampton at an event which was hosted by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

The incident prompted widespread condemnation from various political leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also spoken out against the attack.

“The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Trudeau wrote on his official X account.