Paparazzi agree to stop public photos of Salman Khan for safety

Mumbai: Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is facing new threats from gangster groups. As a result, Mumbai’s paparazzi have been asked to stop taking photos of him in public. Authorities are concerned that these gangs might use the photos to track his movements and plan an attack.

Why Paparazzi Are Stopping

Salman’s family and the Mumbai Crime Branch requested this after hearing about the threats. Even though Salman already has strong security, the new warnings have made everyone more cautious. Gang members are believed to have been following his public appearances through recent photos, which has put him at greater risk. To protect him, the media has been asked to stop sharing photos of him in places like gyms, airports, and film sets, where he is often seen.

There has been no official statement from Salman Khan’s team or the police, but sources say the paparazzi are taking this request seriously and have agreed to help keep him safe.

Dangerous Plot Uncovered

Recently, a man named Sukhbir Singh, also known as Sukha, was arrested in Haryana. He was reportedly involved in a plan to kill Salman Khan using weapons from Pakistan. Sukha was connected to a handler named Dogar, who was also part of the plot. This news has increased the need for more protection around the actor.

Earlier this year, police arrested 18 gang members involved in a similar plan to attack Salman. Because of these ongoing threats, security around his home in Bandra has been tightened.

While fans are used to seeing regular photos of Salman Khan, the media is now working with authorities by not sharing his public images. For now, protecting his safety is the main priority.