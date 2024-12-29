Paparazzi call her ‘Dosa,’ Keerthy Suresh’s sharp reply goes viral

Mumbai: Keerthy Suresh, a big name in Tamil and Telugu cinema, recently stepped into Bollywood with “Baby John,” a remake of the Tamil hit “Theri.” Known for her strong performances, she is now gaining attention in the Hindi film industry. However, her recent interaction with paparazzi in Mumbai created a buzz.

While posing for photos outside a Mumbai restaurant, some photographers mistakenly called her “Kriti” instead of “Keerthy.” The actress politely corrected them, saying, “Kriti nahi Keerthy.” Things got awkward when one of them referred to her as “Dosa,” a popular South Indian dish. Keerthy replied with wit and grace, “Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai.”

In “Baby John,” Keerthy plays Meera alongside Varun Dhawan, who takes on dual roles. The movie is directed by Kalees and stays close to the original storyline. Despite mixed reviews, Keerthy’s performance has been praised, showing her potential to shine in Bollywood.

On a personal note, Keerthy recently married her longtime partner, Antony Thattil, in a traditional South Indian wedding in Goa. Antony is a businessman with ties to Dubai and Kochi.