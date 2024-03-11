Parched Karnataka town sources drinking water from Andhra Pradesh at high rates

Chitradurga: In the drought-hit region of Chitradurga, particularly in the Molakalmuru area, residents are grappling with severe water scarcity as the scorching summer exacerbates the situation. This year, the absence of rainfall has compounded the challenges, leaving people desperate for access to drinking water.

Amidst this dire situation, residents have resorted to seeking water from private tankers from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. These tankers, operated by individuals seeking to alleviate the water crisis, have become the lifeline for many households. Despite the exorbitant prices charged by these tanker owners, residents are left with no choice but to pay as much as required to secure the precious resource.

The scenes in Molakalmuru reflect the broader issue faced in the region, where water scarcity is a perennial concern. The lack of functional Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in the town further exacerbates the situation, leaving residents reliant on external water sources.

Furthermore, the district administration’s failure to address the water crisis has fueled frustration among the locals. Many residents express dismay at the authorities’ indifference towards the plight of those struggling to access water.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Molakalmuru town panchayat chief officer CN Manjunath said that the town had a population of 17,000 people and 6 RO plants had been installed in the town.

He admitted that the town is facing drinking water shortage and said that the officials have instructed them to supply water once in three days. He said the panchayat had already dug up five tube wells and would dig 7 more to supply drinking water to the residents. He said Rayadurga, which comes in Andhra Pradesh, is just five kilometre from town and only rich people were availing water from Andhra Pradesh tankers.

‘’The RO water dispensing centers are always witnessing long queues hence we availing water from Andhra tankers. which charges Rs 15 for 20 liters of RO water. The tractor tankers containing 4,000 liters charge Rs 800 to 1000 per tanker,‘’ a local resident, Anjanappa told said.

Everyday 8-10 tankers are supplying RO and borewell water to Molakalmuru.

Amidst the prevailing challenges, individuals who undertake the arduous task of transporting water from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh emerge as unsung heroes. These dedicated individuals traverse long distances, often braving adverse conditions, to deliver water to communities in need. Despite their invaluable service, they continue to face challenges and obstacles in their efforts to alleviate the water crisis.