Parent should establish relationship of trust with children: Shariat Committee

Hyderabad: A program organized by the Shariat Committee at Toli Chowki under the title of Nasl-e-Muslim Ki Islah-o-Tarbiyat (Reformation and Training of the Muslim Generation).

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Maimoona Sultana, a Member of the Shariat Committee asserted the need of keeping the environment of homes pleasant and clean for the better training of their children.

She said that “it is the natural wish of every parent that their children grow up and make their name bright in the family and society. Give them happiness. For this, both mother and father should keep the environment of their home pleasant and clean. Respect the elders living in the house and be kind with the younger ones. Understand the importance of relationships yourself and explain it to your children. Whether it is a close relative or a friend, treat them well,” she added.

Addressing women and students, she said the parents must keep their language pure and clean. They should not use any indecent words among themselves at home which could have a bad effect on their children.

Avoid backbiting, gossip, lies. When children learn common words from their environment, it is the responsibility of parents to immediately pay attention to it and do not allow any such evil to flourish in their children, which not only spoils the environment of the house but also destroys the peaceful atmosphere of the society, she added.

Ms. Ruhi Khan, a Member of the Shariat Committee in her address to the women and students of Amberpet said that the training and reformation of the Muslim generation is the need of the hour. For educating children, it is important for the parents to be familiar with the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, fear of Allah should be there in hearts. Only if Allah’s love and the concept of accountability in the hereafter are maintained, their children can be reformed on Islamic lines in a better way.

In the current era, where science and technology are at peak, the use of social media has also increased. From children to teenagers, the use of the Internet has become essential for educational and research purposes. But this invention has become a source of many evils not only among the youth but also among the children, she added.

For this, it is important to establish a relationship of trust between parents and children. Discuss the activities done on the internet, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook with them. Set internet and social media usage time. Instead of becoming spies over the internet and computer activities, parents should keep an eye on their children as friends.