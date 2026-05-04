Parents carry son’s dead body on pushcart in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a heart wrenching incident, a man’s dead body was brought home on a pushcart by his parents in Telangana’s Karimnagar on Sunday, May 3.

The deceased was identified a 30-year-old Yakub, a resident of Shankarapatnam in Huzurabad. Addressing the media, Yakub’s father Ishak said that he and his wife are fruit vendors.

“I have a daughter and a son. Earlier, Yakub used to drive a rented autorickshaw but he gave it up some time ago,” he added

Ishak said that his son was unemployed; used to roam the streets in the heat and fell unconscious. Yakub was rushed to the hospital, where he died during the treatment. However, the family did not get help from the hospital in transporting the body back home.

A video shared on social media showed Yakub’s parents taking his body home by placing it on a pushcart.

In a heart wrenching incident, a man's dead body was brought home on a pushcart in Telangana's Karimnagar on Sunday, May 3.



The deceased was identified a 30-year-old Yakub, a resident of Shankarapatnam in Huzuruabad. Addressing the media, Yakub's father Ishak said that he and… pic.twitter.com/yqqoxfi0iN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 4, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Shankarapatnam police said that no complaint was filed regarding the incident.

Similar incident

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Telangana. On August 18, 2025, a man’s body was placed on a pushcart and teaken to a hospital in Narayanpet as the ambulance failed to show up.

Also Read Telangana: Body shifted to hospital on pushcart after ambulance fails to arrive

The incident occurred in the Kosgi municipality’s Shivaji Chowk. A video circulating on social media shows two people pushing the cart with the deceased placed in it.