Telangana: Body shifted to hospital on pushcart after ambulance fails to arrive

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident from Narayanpet district, a man’s body was placed on a pushcart and taken to a government hospital on Monday, August 18, after the ambulance failed to show up.

The incident occurred in the Kosgi municipality’s Shivaji Chowk. A video circulating on social media shows two people pushing the cart with the deceased placed in it.

In 2023, a pregnant woman in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was carried on a cot for 20 km to reach a government hospital. Her family walked 20 km to reach Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre.