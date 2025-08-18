Telangana: Body shifted to hospital on pushcart after ambulance fails to arrive

In a similar incident in 2023, a pregnant woman in Bahdadri Kothagudem district was carried on a cot for 20 km to reach a government hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th August 2025 6:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident from Narayanpet district, a man’s body was placed on a pushcart and taken to a government hospital on Monday, August 18, after the ambulance failed to show up.

The incident occurred in the Kosgi municipality’s Shivaji Chowk. A video circulating on social media shows two people pushing the cart with the deceased placed in it.

In 2023, a pregnant woman in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was carried on a cot for 20 km to reach a government hospital. Her family walked 20 km to reach Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre.

