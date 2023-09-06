Telangana: Pregnant woman carried on cot for 20 km to reach hospital

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, two men from her family are seen walking barefoot while the cot suspended from a wooden pole hanging on their shoulders

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th September 2023 7:12 pm IST
Telangana: Pregnant woman carried in cot for 20 km to reach hospital
Pregnant woman carried in cot for 20 km to reach hospital

Hyderabad: Due to a lack of road connectivity, a pregnant tribal woman from the Bahdadri Kothagudem district was carried on a cot for 20 km to reach a government hospital.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, two men from her family are seen walking barefoot while the cot suspended from a wooden pole hanging on their shoulders.

The pregnant woman reportedly developed labour pain on Tuesday morning following which her family had to rush on foot to reach the nearest mandal headquarters hospital.

They walked 20 km to reach Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre. The woman was later shifted to the Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital in an ambulance from the PHC as her blood pressure was high.

She later gave birth to a boy. As per media reports, both the mother and the infant are safe.

