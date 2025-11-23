Parents, daughter found hanging in Amberpet after elder child’s suicide

The family members were reportedly found hanging in three different places in the house.

Three of a family found dead in Hyderabad's Amberpet

Hyderabad: Three members of a family were found hanging in their house in a suspected suicide pact on Saturday, November 22.

According to local reports, the victims have been identified as Srinivas, Vijayalakshmi and their daughter Kavya. The family previously resided in Ramnagar, where their eldest daughter, Shravya, reportedly died by suicide a few months ago.

Following her death, they moved to a new house in Ramakrishna Nagar in Bagh Amberpet. They, however, grew depressed and were also facing financial problems, which prompted them to take the extreme step.

Their bodies were found in a decomposing state, leading police to suspect that they had died two days prior.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, their bodies were found in three different places in the house. Srinivas was found hanging on the backside of the main door, Vijayalakshmi from a hall window, and Shravya from the door frame between the hall and bedroom. 

A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

