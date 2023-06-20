Parents of students seeking Overseas Scholarships turn to Haj pilgrims for prayer

Hyderabad: Parents and guardians of students awaiting overseas scholarships have turned to haj pilgrims for prayers after their efforts to seek assistance from the government and elected representatives proved futile. Standing alongside banners at the Haj House, these individuals appealed to the pilgrims to pray for the resolution of their problems, particularly the release of overseas scholarships.

Expressing their distress over the delay in the release of scholarships by the Minority Welfare Department, the students and their parent have previously made representations to the government and elected representatives on multiple occasions. Akbaruddin Owaisi, Leader of the Legislative Assembly, has also raised this issue in the House. However, despite these efforts, the funds have not been released by the government.

Previous protests by the parents have failed to yield the desired outcome. In a gathering today at the Haj House, the students and guardians held banners appealing to the pilgrims, who assured them of their prayers for the resolution of their problems. The protesting parents emphasized the importance of presenting the truth to the pilgrims, highlighting the challenges faced by the Muslim community rather than simply praising the government through banners at the Haj House.

M.B. Shafiullah IFS, Director of the Minority Welfare Department, is scheduled to leave for Haj tomorrow. The students waiting for overseas scholarships urged him to include their plight in his prayers, as they continue to suffer due to governmental incompetence and negligence.

Within minutes, the parents and guardians protesting became the center of attention for both the pilgrims and officials present at the Haj House. Officials and pilgrims inquired about the details of their problems and expressed solidarity with their cause. The gathering served as a platform to shed light on the challenges faced by the students and their families, garnering support from those present.

The appeal made by the parents and guardians at the Haj House seeks to raise awareness and garner support for the release of overseas scholarships, highlighting the need for prompt action from the Minority Welfare Department and the government to address the students’ concerns.