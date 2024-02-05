Parents smash 4-month-old girl to death in Bengal

Kolkata: In a gruesome incident, a couple has killed their own four month-old child by smashing her against the wall.

Allegedly, the victim has been killed as she was the third consecutive girl child born to the parents.

The incident took place in Domkal in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The victim has been identified at Khadija Khatun while the parents have been identified as Rintu Mondal and Beluwara Bibi, who have been arrested by the cops.

The incident was first noticed by the victim’s grandmother Firoza Bibi on Monday morning. She immediately drew the attention of other family members and neighbours.

“Probably the incident took place on Sunday night but the parents kept it secret for the entire night to ensure that the girl child dies. My son always remains intoxicated. Since the birth of the third girl child, there were regular events of tiff between my son and his wife over the birth of the victim. But I never thought that the tiff would result in such an end,” Firoza Bibi told the media persons.

A district police official said that murder charges have been slapped against the parents. “The body of the victim has been sent for post mortem. The exact reason behind the death will be known only after the autopsy report is available,” he said.