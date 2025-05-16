Mumbai: Hera Pheri is not just a movie – it’s a feeling for Bollywood fans! The first film, released in 2000, became a cult classic. Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao created magic on screen. The second part, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), was also a huge hit. Over the years, scenes and dialogues from the films have become popular memes on social media.

Hera Pheri 3 Announced After Years of Waiting

After a long gap, Hera Pheri 3 was finally announced. Fans were super excited to see the original trio back together. The film even had its mahurat shot done recently, and everyone was waiting for the madness to return.

Soon soon ! Before the next monsoon ! https://t.co/04nLQlL8Ww — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 8, 2025

Paresh Rawal Quits the Film

But now comes sad news – Paresh Rawal has quit Hera Pheri 3. He confirmed the news himself, saying, “Yes, it’s a fact.” According to Bollywood Hungama report, he had creative differences with the film’s makers and decided to leave the project.

This has left fans heartbroken. Baburao is not just a character – he is the soul of the franchise. People can’t imagine Hera Pheri without his funny lines and crazy reactions.

Can Hera Pheri 3 Still Work Without Baburao?

The movie has faced many problems before. Even Akshay Kumar had walked out once but later came back. Fans are now hoping that Paresh Rawal might return too, just like Akshay did.