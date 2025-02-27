Paresh Rawal faces backlash for ‘trash’ remark against journalist Arfa Khanum

In a recent instance of online harassment targeting Muslim female journalists, actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal joined an X thread and made a derogatory comment about The Wire’s senior editor, Arfa Khanum Sherwani.

The incident began when right-wing troll accounts posted an image comparing actress Preity Zinta’s Maha Kumbh ritual dip with a photo of Sherwani, accompanied by an inflammatory caption: “Preity Zinta can keep 100 house maids like @khanumarfa.”

Rawal, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 added to the trolling with the disparaging remark: “No, because you cannot hire trash to clean the trash.”

Sherwani slams Paresh Rawal over ‘trash’ remarks

Reacting to Rawal’s inflammatory comment on X, Sherwani expressed her disdain, stating:

“Oh, what a glowing career trajectory for Paresh Rawal! From being a respected actor to a full-time Twitter troll, all just to cosy up to power. And if you think you’re insulting me, you’ve failed. The job of a maid commands more respect than a Twitter troll hunting for attention.”

Journalists and activists condemn Paresh Rawal’s remarks

Rawal’s statement triggered widespread condemnation from activists and journalists, who criticised the misogynistic and classist undertones of his words.

RJ Sayema wrote: “Shame on you @SirPareshRawal. What a downfall from a great actor!”

Rawal, however, continued his trolling and replied: “So if I say nice things about you, will I become a good human being and a great actor again?”

This prompted further outrage. Journalist Afrida Hussain wrote: “Shocked and disappointed, @SirPareshRawal. I once respected you and even got your autograph, but this disgraceful attack on @khanumarfa is beyond unacceptable. Never expected you to stoop so low. #Shameful”

Activist Harmeet Kaur added: “What a downfall—this man has been reduced from being a great actor to a sadakchaap troll.”

Social activist Noor Alam remarked:

“It clearly shows that Mr Rawal doesn’t respect women. It’s not his fault—it’s his upbringing, where he was taught that females are just trash. How could he possibly believe that ‘trash’ could produce a ‘diamond’ like him?”

Lawyer Nighat Abbas also criticised Rawal’s remarks, stating: “Disgraceful! @SirPareshRawal, a senior actor, calling a girl ‘trash’? Is this the level of your values? What are you trying to prove by insulting women? There is no place for such a disgusting mindset in our society!”

Sherwani, a frequent target of Hindutva trolls

This is not the first time Sherwani has faced online harassment. In 2020, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged BJP leaders to stop inciting online abuse against her after she received death and rape threats following the circulation of an edited video clip misrepresenting her comments.

Sherwani has also been a target of Hindutva online harassment, including the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals app scandals, where Muslim women were listed in a mock auction.

CPJ raises concerns over harassment of Muslim female journalists

CPJ’s senior Asia researcher, Aliya Iftikhar, previously flagged concerns over the targeted harassment of Muslim female journalists in India, particularly after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a doctored video accusing Sherwani of discussing a supposed “Muslim caliphate” in India.

“It is extremely irresponsible and dangerous for BJP officials to be targeting and distorting journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s comments. Party officials should not spread misinformation about journalists online, and Indian authorities must ensure that threats made against Sherwani are taken seriously,” she stated.