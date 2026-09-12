Paresh Rawal on National Awards shifting to Gujarat: Is it in Pakistan?

Mumbai: Paresh Rawal has a blunt response to the controversy over the National Film Awards being shifted from Delhi to Gujarat.

The veteran actor has backed the decision to host this year’s ceremony in Gujarat, questioning why the change of venue has become a political issue. Speaking to ANI, Paresh Rawal said Gujarat is as much a part of India as any other state and argued that major national events should not necessarily remain restricted to Delhi.

“Gujarat kya Bangladesh mein hai, Pakistan mein hai? Gujarat toh hamare desh ka hi hissa hai. Gujarat mein zaroor hona chahiye,” Paresh Rawal said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Responding to questions about the political debate surrounding the move, the actor added, “Politics ka toh kaam hai sawal uthana,” before pointing out that while the Republic Day parade is held in Delhi, other national functions can also take place across different states.

National Film Awards to be held in Gujarat

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at the ceremony.

The move marks a major departure from the usual practice, with the National Film Awards traditionally being presented in Delhi. The last time the ceremony was held outside the national capital was in 1971, when the 17th edition took place in Chennai.

This year’s venue, Kevadia, also known as Ekta Nagar, is home to the Statue of Unity, the 597-foot monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Who won at the 72nd National Film Awards?

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in July. Article 370 won Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress.

Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Randeep Hooda won Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller won Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.