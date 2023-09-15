Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Top 10 details

Mumbai: Get ready for another extravagant Indian wedding this month as Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. Interesting inside scoops of their lavish wedding, including the venue, timing, and the exciting themes for their pre-wedding and main ceremonies are out. Here are the top 10 points and details.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha (Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha’s Wedding

The couple will get married on September 24 in Leela Palace, Udaipur.

Their pre-wedding ceremonies will take place a day before their D-day, September 23.

According to India Today, Parineeti’s Choora ceremony is scheduled at 10 AM on Sept 23.

This will be followed by a grand welcome lunch for the guests from 12-4 PM.

The families will then have a dance party on September 23 night and the theme for the same is ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’.

Reportedly, the Baraat will then proceed at 2 PM on September 24, followed by phera ceremony at 4 PM. The vidaai will take place at 6:30 PM.

The theme is ‘A Pearl White Indian Wedding’.

A grand reception party will also take place on the wedding night. As per India Today, theme for the same is ‘A night of Amore’.

Second reception ceremony will reportedly take place in Chandigarh on September 30.

Several Bollywood celebrities inlcuding Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and others are expected to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav big fat wedding.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on this star-studded affair!