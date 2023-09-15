Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Top 10 details

The couple will get married on September 24 in Leela Palace, Udaipur

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 12:32 pm IST
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Top 10 details
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on September 24 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Get ready for another extravagant Indian wedding this month as Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. Interesting inside scoops of their lavish wedding, including the venue, timing, and the exciting themes for their pre-wedding and main ceremonies are out. Here are the top 10 points and details.

Tracing the journey of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's love story
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha (Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha’s Wedding

  • The couple will get married on September 24 in Leela Palace, Udaipur.
  • Their pre-wedding ceremonies will take place a day before their D-day, September 23.
  • According to India Today, Parineeti’s Choora ceremony is scheduled at 10 AM on Sept 23.
  • This will be followed by a grand welcome lunch for the guests from 12-4 PM.
  • The families will then have a dance party on September 23 night and the theme for the same is ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’.
  • Reportedly, the Baraat will then proceed at 2 PM on September 24, followed by phera ceremony at 4 PM. The vidaai will take place at 6:30 PM.
  • The theme is ‘A Pearl White Indian Wedding’.
  • A grand reception party will also take place on the wedding night. As per India Today, theme for the same is ‘A night of Amore’.
  • Second reception ceremony will reportedly take place in Chandigarh on September 30.
  • Several Bollywood celebrities inlcuding Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and others are expected to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav big fat wedding.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on this star-studded affair!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 12:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button