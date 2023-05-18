Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding date & venue

Mumbai: Love is in the air as Bollywood‘s newest power couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, recently got engaged on a night filled with love and joy. The couple appeared to be head over heels in love, and fans are looking forward to their upcoming wedding.

According to sources, Parineeti and Raghav are planning a grand winter wedding, complete with a royal touch. The couple is reportedly considering picturesque locations in Delhi or Rajasthan, with a magnificent royal haveli as a possible venue. Following in the footsteps of recent celebrity weddings such as Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti’s wedding is expected to display the same royal charm.

Although the wedding date has not been set, sources indicate that it will take place between October and December, possibly extending into January next year. The couple plans to have an intimate wedding filled with treasured memories.

Parineeti and Raghav’s love story begins in their college days, when they met and fell madly and deeply in love. The actress expressed her appreciation to fans and the media for their overwhelming love and support. The excitement surrounding their wedding is palpable, with even Priyanka Chopra looking forward to the big day.

All eyes are on the couple’s grand winter wedding as they prepare to embark on their journey of eternal togetherness. With the allure of regal traditions, the charm of Rajasthan, and the couple’s undeniable chemistry, Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding promises to be one to remember. The stage is set, and the countdown to this royal celebration, in which love will unite two souls in a joyful union, begins.

Stay tuned for more updates as we anticipate Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding, a magical event that will undoubtedly capture our hearts and leave us spellbound.