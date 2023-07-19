Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception venue – Photos

Mumbai: Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have been making waves in the media ever since they exchanged rings on May 13, 2023. All rumours were put to rest with the much-anticipated engagement, and fans couldn’t wait for the wedding bells to sound.

Following the joyous moment, the couple was seen venue-scouting for their magical wedding, which added to the excitement.

Parineeti Chopra’s Reception Location Changed

According to recent reports, the couple has made a minor alteration to their wedding preparations. Parineeti and Raghav had planned to conduct their lavish receptions in Mumbai and Chandigarh but have now chosen to hold them in Gurugram.

Raghav appears to have already rented a The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences – Millennium City’s Only Lifestyle Hotel & Residences which is one of the luxurious hotel in the city, making it the ideal venue for the post-wedding rituals.

Pawan Chopra, Reena Chopra, Sunil Chadha, and Alka Chadha, the bride and groom’s parents, have already seen the new reception venue, reportedly.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding Date

While the precise wedding date is unknown, rumours indicate that the couple intends to marry in October. As the big day nears, the excitement and expectation among their supporters and followers grow.

The Beginning of Venue Hunting

Parineeti and Raghav were sighted at Kishangarh airport on May 28, 2023, just after their engagement, preparing to start on their wedding venue hunting tour. Fans were giddy with anticipation as they speculated about where the pair would say their “I do’s.

