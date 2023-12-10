Parineeti Chopra reveals plans to join politics, talks about successful marriage

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra is one of the talented Bollywood actresses who has been part of various films. She has won several accolades and has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list too. The actress apart from acting is good at studies also and has obtained triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School.

Parineeti Chopra recently tied knot with politician Raghav Chadha and post their marriage they are often spotted together in Mumbai. The actress recently attended the event in Vadodara, where in an interview with Times of India, she revealed her plans to join politics.

The actress while replying to a question said, ” Let me tell you the secret to our successful marriage. He knows nothing about Bollywood, and I don’t know anything about politics! So, I don’t think you will see me joining politics… Although both of us are in public life, we had no idea that we would get so much love from all over the country. I feel that if you are with the right person, married life is the best.”

She also stated that she thinks hard work is important and disclosed how she manages her work and personal lives. Parineeti mentioned how much she enjoys going on vacation and seeing her friends. Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011.