Parineeti Chopra rocks burqa look in -12 degrees, see video 

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is busy shooting for her next film with Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, recently took to Instagram to show off her new look.

On Friday, she shared a video of herself, donning a black hijab and burqa, complaining about the low temperature of -12 degrees Celsius at the outdoor set. She jokes about the director’s frozen beard and how difficult it is to shoot in the cold.

Standing beside Harrdy Sandhu, Parineeti shares her experience of how they had to drink water in the scene but it was frozen. She further explains how everything was frozen like the gas required to unfreeze the water, the camera, and the van. She also joked how Harrdy Sandhu was only sleeping in his room with a heater on while others struggled for their life.

She captioned the video, “-12°. My coldest shoot ever. The best part was my hero also had to wear a thin costume and feel cold with me 😈 Justice for my #ThandEquality campaign. 😈 MakeHeroesAlsoFeelCold #CanHeroesWearSarees?”

According to reports, the duo is shooting for a Ribhu Dasgupta directorial ‘Agent Durga’.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Saina Nehwal’s biopic Saina in 2021.