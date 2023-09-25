Parineeti, Raghav share first official pictures from wedding

The grand celebration took place on September 24 at the Leela Palace here in presence of close friends and family

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 25th September 2023 10:47 am IST
Parineeti, Raghav share first official pictures from wedding
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha (Instagram)

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have finally shared several pictures from their dreamy wedding in Udaipur.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The actress said that she finally feels blessed to be ‘Mr and Mrs.’

Taking to Instagram, a day after her wedding on Sunday, Parineeti posted a string of pictures from their jai mala and pheras. A picture of her ‘ghoonghat’ shows “Raghav written on it.

MS Education Academy

The pictures were captioned: “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

The grand celebration took place on September 24 at the Leela Palace here in presence of close friends and family. The jai mala and pheras took place around 4.30 p.m on Sunday.

Names such as Sania Mirza, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, along with Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab and Harbhajan Singh were among the other guests at the wedding. The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song ‘Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey’ picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.

For the wedding, Parineeti wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra outfit, while Raghav was styled in the same colour as per the theme by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva for the big day.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 25th September 2023 10:47 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button