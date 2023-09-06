‘Parineeti-Raghav wedding this month in Udaipur’

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 6th September 2023 10:47 am IST
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding date & venue
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha (Instagram)

Jaipur: AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, said sources.

The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added.

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.  

MS Education Academy

If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23.  

Also there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 6th September 2023 10:47 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button