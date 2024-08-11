Paris Olympics: PM Modi hails efforts of Indian contingent

New Delhi: With the Paris Olympics coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the efforts of the Indian contingent and wished the sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours.

Every Indian is proud of the athletes who did their best, he said.

As the Paris #Olympics conclude, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent through the games. All the athletes have given their best and every Indian is proud of them. Wishing our sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2024

“As the Paris Olympics conclude, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent through the games,” Modi said in a post on X.

“All the athletes have given their best and every Indian is proud of them. Wishing our sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours,” the prime minister said.