Parliament breach: BJP MP Prathap Simha’s statement recorded, says Union min

Simha is a two-term Lok Sabha member from Mysuru.

BJP MP Pratap Simha.

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the statement of BJP Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha has been recorded as part of the probe in the Parliament security breach case.

Addressing a press conference here, Joshi said an investigation is going on into the December 13 security breach, and the law will take its course after the report is submitted.

The protesters who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and set off smoke canisters had entered Parliament on passes issued on the recommendation of Simha’s office.

