Parliament passes Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam

The Kerala government had forwarded a resolution passed by the state assembly regarding the name change to the Centre in June 2024.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Map of Kerala with new name Keralam, highlighting the renaming bill passed by Parliament.

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday, August 12, passed a bill to rename Kerala as Keralam, with the Rajya Sabha clearing the legislation with a voice vote.

The Lok Sabha passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, on Tuesday.

The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution in 2024, urging the Centre to bring a law to change the name of the state to Keralam.

Subhan Bakery

The Kerala government had forwarded a resolution passed by the state assembly regarding the name change to the Centre in June 2024.

Subsequently, the President of India referred a Bill to the state legislature for expressing its views, and later, the state Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with the Bill.

The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill provides for such alteration of the name of the state of Kerala and contains necessary amendments to the provisions of the Constitution and also consequential provisions, according to the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Amendments will be made in the First Schedule to the Constitution by modifying the name of the state of Kerala as Keralam in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button