Parliament security breach: Case registered under UAPA

Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident.a

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th December 2023 12:02 pm IST
Parliament Building
Parliament Building- twitter

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Also Read
Parliament security breach: Fifth accused nabbed

Around the same time, two other accused — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

MS Education Academy

Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.

Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th December 2023 12:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button