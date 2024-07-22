Parliament session in pictures: 22-July-2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd July 2024 3:48 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat holds pla cards during the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi arrives to attend the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut arrives to attend the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal arrives for the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress MP Deepender S Hooda during the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Parliament House Complex, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress MP Jothimani during the first day of Parliament session amid rains, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: DMK MP K Kanimozhi during the first day of Parliament session amid rains, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress MP Jothimani during the first day of Parliament session amid rains, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai at the Parliament House complex amid rains, during the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

