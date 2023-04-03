Parliament to resume today, but stalemate to continue

New Delhi: After a short break, Parliament will resume on Monday but the stalemate will also continue as opposition MPs will carry on with their demand for a JPC on the Adani issue.

Opposition MPs have already moved suspension of business notice in the Upper House and an adjournment notice in the Lower House.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved the adjournment notice again on the issue of disqualification of leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

“The disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the House was a hasty and erroneous decision and not in consonance with the provisions of the Constitution of India. Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution provides that a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of either House of Parliament, if he is so disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament,” the notice said

“Article 103(1) provides that the decision as to the disqualification of members lies with the President of India. Further, Article 103(2) lays down that a decision on disqualification by the President must be preceded by mandatory consultation with the Election Commission of India.

“Even Section 8(3) of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 which triggered the disqualification mandates conviction and sentencing as two conjunctive prerequisites for disqualification which were not fulfilled since Shri Rahul Gandhi’s sentence has been suspended for 30 days,” it added.

The notice also alleged that the action was in violation of the basic principles of natural justice, contrary to the provisions of the Constitution, and beyond the legal competence of the Secretariat of Parliament.